“A Celebration of the Arts” Exhibit Opens January 6

The RiverArts’ Annual Members’ Show launches our 2017 year of exhibitions on Friday, January 6 with an opening reception from 5 to 6 pm. Open to all media and with no theme, the Members’ Show offers our artists the opportunity to exhibit some of their best work. A favorite of artists and viewers alike, the Members’ Show both celebrates and proves the variety and vibrancy of the arts in our community. The show is curated by Nora Carey.

First Friday guests are encouraged to vote for the People’s Choice Award, which will be announced the next day. Work on exhibit ranges from photography and painting, to ceramics, fiber art and fine craft. The Members’ Show will be on exhibit through Sunday, January 29.

For more information please call the gallery at 410 778 6300, or visit the website at www.ChestertownRiverArts.org. Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3PM. Open on First Fridays until 8 PM