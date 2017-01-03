Start the New Year Feeling Calm and Comfortable with Technology

by

Have you received a piece of technology as a gift, but don’t know how to start using it? Is your New Year’s resolution to learn more about computers? Kent County Public Library can help!

Digital Drop-In

Digital Drop-In is an opportunity to ask technology questions in a casual and supportive small group setting. Bring your technology (laptop, tablet, or other device) and your questions! We’ll help you find answers. Digital Drop-In is a regular monthly program held the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month from 3-4:30pm at the Chestertown branch.

One-on-One Tech Help

Make an appointment for individual attention and assistance with technology topics that YOU want to learn! We can teach you how to troubleshoot, provide tutorials, and generally help you become comfortable and confident using technology.

For more information about Kent County Public Library technology programs or to make a tech help appointment, please call 410.778.3636.