Photographer Arslan Augustine Exhibits at KCPL

During the month of January, the Chestertown Branch of Kent County Public Library will host an exhibit created by photographer Arslan Augustine.

In describing his approach to photography, Mr. Augustine writes: “I intend on bringing viewers perspective anew about the things most splendid and most ordinary in life. As I progress in photography, my goal is to bring forth the feeling in viewers of not just being alive, but powerfully alive.”

The exhibit, which features photographs life in all its variations, will be on display during January 2017 whenever the Chestertown Branch is open. For more information, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.