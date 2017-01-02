chester-chorale-featured-image
Chester River Chorale Spring Season Starts

January 2, 2017
chester-r-chorale-holiday-concert-2010

Chester River Chorale – Holiday Concert 2010

Calling all singers! The Chester River Chorale welcomes new and current members to the first rehearsal of its spring season at 6 p.m. Monday, January 16, in the Wesley Room of Chestertown’s Heron Point. All voices and levels of musical experience invited. No audition required. $50 dues with students free. http://www.chesterriverchorale.org/about/join/

