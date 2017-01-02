Calling all singers! The Chester River Chorale welcomes new and current members to the first rehearsal of its spring season at 6 p.m. Monday, January 16, in the Wesley Room of Chestertown’s Heron Point. All voices and levels of musical experience invited. No audition required. $50 dues with students free. http://www.chesterriverchorale.org/about/join/
Chester River Chorale Spring Season Starts
January 2, 2017 by Leave a Comment
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.