Lethal Confrontation: Queen Anne’s County Deputy Critically Wounded, One Man Dead

The Baltimore Sun is reporting a 52-year-old man was killed and a Queen Anne’s County sheriff’s deputy was critically injured early Thursday in an exchange of gunfire after a domestic dispute on the Queen Anne’s side of Chestertown on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, authorities said.

Police sirens shrieked through the night as local police sped to the scene of a lethal confrontation between a Queen Anne’s County resident and a county deputy sheriff, leaving Deputy Sheriff Warren Scott Hogan critically wounded and James L. Rich, II, dead.

Hogan is currently at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center recovering from surgery but remains in critical condition.

