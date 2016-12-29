Insight Meditation Community Offers Introductory Class

The Insight Meditation Community of Chestertown is offering a 6-week Introduction to Insight Meditation class on Sunday afternoons from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. beginning January 8, 2017. At the heart of insight meditation is the practice of mindfulness, the cultivation of clear, stable and non-judgmental awareness. Anne Briggs, the group’s leader, and Wendy Morrison, a mindfulness and yoga teacher, will be teaching the classes, which will be held at the Chester River Friends Meeting House, 124 Philosophers Terrace, Chestertown. There is a $25.00 registration fee, which can be mailed to Anne Briggs at 220 N. Kent Street, Chestertown, Md. 21620. Checks should be made payable to IMC – Chestertown, and accompanied by your e-mail address and telephone number.
For further information, please get in touch with Anne Briggs by telephone at 410-778-1746, or by e-mail at info@imc-chestertown.org, or consult the group’s web site at www.imc-chestertown.org.
