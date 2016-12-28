Trena Williamson, Marketing and Communications Regional Director, Completes Shore Leadership Program

by

Trena Williamson, regional director of Communications and Marketing, is among the most recent graduates of Shore Leadership, a program of the Chesapeake Leadership Foundation.

The premier leadership program develops quality, relevant leadership skills within individuals and deepens their understanding of the issues and challenges facing the Eastern Shore region. Shore Leadership honored Williamson, a Kent County resident, and the entire graduating class of 2016 at its 19th annual graduation ceremony on December 2, held at the Talbot County Country Club in Easton, Maryland.

Williamson was one of 26 applicants chosen to complete Shore Leadership’s nine-month program focusing on the important regional issues facing the Eastern Shore counties of Maryland and Virginia. The Class of 2016 is a representation of Maryland’s Eastern Shore counties that includes a diverse group of non-profit and for-profit professionals.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I congratulate the Class of 2016 for joining our alumni cohort,” comments Shore Leadership Board President, Gerri McGuire, senior manager, TGM Group LLC. “One of the most important lessons you learn in Shore Leadership is that people are the greatest asset of our counties – this year’s class is no exception.”

“We are honored to welcome the Class of 2016 to our alumni family,” says Debra Rich, vice president, Shore Leadership’s Board of Directors and vice-president /chief marketing and project officer with Shore Bancshares, Inc. “Each individual class member dedicated more than 100 hours over the past nine months to learn about the important issues, places and people that make up Maryland’s Eastern Shore. As leaders, we challenge our graduates to use their new skills to initiate a positive change personally and professionally in their communities.”

A Chestertown resident, Williamson has served in her current role with UM Shore Regional Health since 2013. Her career in marketing, web design, graphics, social media and advertising has spanned more than 25 years and has included serving as community relations director for Easter Seals Camp Fairlee Manor, account executive with Mullin/Ashley Associates in Chestertown, and creative services manager for the former Chester River Health and UM Shore Regional Health. Her work in these positions has garnered several professional awards for outstanding accomplishments in the field of health care marketing.

“University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has been a sponsor and supporter of Shore Leadership since its inception, says Patti Willis, senior vice president, Strategy and Communications, UM Shore Regional Health. “We are especially proud to have Trena Williamson, one of our organization’s key leaders, complete this important leadership program and take her spot among the many UMSRH alumni of Shore Leadership.”

Shore Leadership is open to executives, managers and leaders on Maryland’s Eastern Shore who want to further develop their leadership skills and deepen their understanding of the key issues facing Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Ideal Shore Leadership members have a personal commitment to be a positive force for change in their organizations, communities, and counties. For more information about Shore Leadership, please visit www.ShoreLeadershipMD.org, or email info@ShoreLeadership.org.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,500 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.