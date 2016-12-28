National Children’s Organization Establishes Local Chapter

by

Cindy Kerr began making pillowcases for her son Ryan more than a decade ago to brighten up his hospital room and put a smile on his face during his cancer treatment. While Ryan is no longer with us physically, his legacy lives on in Ryan’s Case for Smiles. Today, there are more than 120 chapters comprised of thousands of volunteers and more than 1.4 million pillowcases have been delivered. A local chapter of the organization has been established under the leadership of local resident Kristy Christman of Centreville.

Ryan’s Case for Smiles (formerly known as ConKerr Cancer) is one of the few volunteer organizations solely dedicated to helping sick children cope with the stress of life changing illnesses and injuries. Providing children with whimsical pillowcases give them an emotional boost and remind them they are not defined by their illnesses. This simple gift provides proven stress relievers including distraction and hope that enhances the emotional well-being of the children and their families.

“I was inspired to become more involved with this organization after feeling it’s impact firsthand. A few years ago, our middle son was hospitalized and underwent surgery. While in the hospital, his nurse gave him a brightly colored pillowcase that immediately brought him a sense of comfort and safety. It seemed like something very simple at the time, but the impact was priceless. I wanted to learn how I could get involved so after looking into the organization, I taught myself how to sew a pillowcase. I made a few and sent them in for donation. It was very easy and I felt a great sense of pride and joy that I was helping to bring comfort to a child that was going through a difficult experience. I was very excited to see that the organization needed a chapter coordinator in my area. I had been looking for a meaningful way to give back and volunteer my time, and I just knew this was the perfect fit.”, said Kristy.

If you would like more information about the organization or if you are interested in volunteering or donating, please contact Kristy Christman at 443-262-6310, email caseforsmilesannapolisshore@gmail.com, or visit www.caseforsmiles.org