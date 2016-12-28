Center for Integrative Medicine Offers Weekly Acupuncture Mini-Sessions

by

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Center for Integrative Medicine has announced that it will begin offering acupuncture mini-sessions beginning January 9. Conducted by Marie Nuthall, L.AC.,M.Ac, these sessions are designed to reduce pain and tension, lower blood pressure, and promote relaxation to reduce stress while also calming the mind and reducing anxiety, depression, insomnia and restlessness.

The mini sessions consist of a 15-20 minute acupuncture treatment in a quiet, calming general treatment area with other participants. Superfine, sterilized, one-time use acupuncture needles are inserted into specific points only on the ears (up to five points per ear). Acupuncture does not interfere with any current medications, and while some individuals may experience occasional minor discomfort, most people report no discomfort during or after the treatment.

“Auricular acupuncture is an effective and efficient treatment method for a wide variety of health complaints,” says Nuthall. “It also promotes relaxation by calming the mind and relieving anxiety.”

The mini sessions will be offered every Monday, 11:30 a.m–1:30 p.m, $20 per session at the Center for Integrative Medicine, 522 Cynwood Drive, Suite 300 in Easton. Participation is offered on a walk-in basis, first come, first served.For more information call 410-770-9400.

