Call for Artists: Juried Painting, Sculpture & Contemporary Craft Exhibit

Chestertown RiverArts’ March exhibition will showcase the region’s finest artwork in the Juried Painting, Sculpture and Contemporary Craft Exhibition, March 3 to April 1, 2017. Artists are encouraged to submit up to 3 works online by January 20, 2017. Jurors Rob Glebe and Mary Pritchard are looking forward to selecting the exhibition from artists working in painting, drawing, printmaking, mixed media, sculpture, and fine craft (including metal, wood, fiber, ceramics, glass, and jewelry). Award winning fiber artist will judge the exhibition Susan Levi-Goerlich.

Best in Show will be awarded $500. There will be monetary Awards of Excellence in 2D, 3D, and the Open Category, as well as the People’s Choice Award.

Exhibition judge Susan Levi-Goerlich created her first “stitched paintings” during law school in the 1980’s. Since then she has exhibited and sold her work at national and regional craft shows and galleries throughout the United States and Europe. In addition to painting and dying the silk fabrics in her work, her “paintings in fiber” have incorporated various fiber manipulation techniques as well as free-motion machine embroidery, bobbin embroidery, and needle felting. She cycles between abstraction and more representational pieces which are often inspired by her passion for gardening. Among her many awards is a Maryland State Arts Council Individual Award in 1999.

Juror Rob Glebe’s toolmaking background and apprenticeship served him well when his desire to create led him to explore making metal vessels. He was inspired by vessel forms seen in pottery, wood, and basketry but his metal work has also led him to pursue wall art as well as sculpture. His work is known for its manipulation of surface texture and color as well his ability to create forms that range from elegantly simple to intricately complex. He has won numerous awards at Fine Arts and Crafts shows.

Juror Mary Pritchard is a pastel artist and teacher whose work focuses on the rural and coastal landscape from Maryland to Maine and the Maritimes. Whether depicting a working farmyard or the water and grasses in an Eastern Shore river, she views the actual landscape as a “jumping off point.” Pastel is the perfect medium to explore shape, color and texture using the interplay between paper and pigment to create a new reality on a two-dimensional surface.

For more information and to submit work please visit www.chestertownriverarts.org and click on exhibitions.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.