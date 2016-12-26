KidSPOT After School Enrichment Program Begins January 9

by

Registration is now open for RiverArts’ KidSPOT After School Enrichment, a 13-week program for children in grades 1-5. The program begins Monday, January 9 and runs through April 6. Sessions run from 4 to 6 pm Monday through Thursday, with snacks provided. Space is limited to 10.

Led by experienced teacher, Elizabeth Healy, and additional instructors. This program will include both open ended (exploratory) and directed activities with seasonal and community themes that incorporate aspects of the S.T.E.A.M (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) concepts through a variety of hands-on activities and field trips.

Children will also learn and play a variety of non- competitive games and explore movement with yoga and dance. On Thursdays,the focus will be on theatre arts, with improvisation, puppetry, and theatre games.

Pre-registration is required. Participants may sign up for the full 13-week session, or by week, with a minimum of two days per week.For more details please visit chestertownriverarts.org, click on KidSPOT, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

KidSPOT is a hands – on creative learning center for area children where they can look forward to interacting with a variety of stimulating activities that expand their horizons. Kids participate in activities that incorporate visual arts, performing arts, literary arts, music, science and technology.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.