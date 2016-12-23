Letter to Editor: Safety Tips for Trump Land

by

Uninformed loudmouths, Confederate-style racists, sexist bullies, and crude nativists who trade in lies, fantasies, bombast, and violence — Trump & Co., in other words — can be avoided if one applies classic defensive-driving principles to guide everyday activities.

1. Stay alert. Think safety first. A Trumpista can pop up anywhere, anytime. Avoid being blind-sided. Look ahead, to the left, to the right, behind, up, and down. Repeat. Anticipate a worst-case scenario.

2. Keep a safe distance. Yield wide margins to red golf caps, Rebel flags, “Lock-Her-Up” T-shirts, swastikas and other Nazi stuff, anyone sporting camo and named “Lewandowski” or “Bannon,” ethnic, racist, anti-Semitic, or anti-Muslim slurs, any little breitbarts darting around, hostile gestures, sexual aspersions, NRA button(s), etc. Alert others to real and potential hazards.

3. Have an exit strategy. Ensure you’re not trapped if a hostile Trump fan upbraids you for voting against Himself. If boxed in, respond as you would to an aroused grizzly. Shout. Wave your arms. Jump around. Avoid eye contact. Back away.

4. Carry insurance. Consider membership in the ACLU and the NAACP. Consider helping to insure the continuing public services of the Anti-Defamation League, Southern Poverty Law Center, Planned Parenthood, Natural Resources Defense Council, National Public Radio, Earth First, Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence, Obamacare, Medicaid, and Medicare, Social Security, Greenpeace, Friends Committee on National Legislation, etc. Subscribe to a credible news source, i.e., N.Y. Times, Washington Post, other big-city daily, etc.

Gren Whitman

Rock Hall