RiverArts Offers a Broad Range of Fine Arts & Crafts Classes

by

In January RiverArts is offering ongoing fine arts and craft experiences including sessions in life drawing and photography as well as five clay classes and a watercolor class. Participants can range from absolutely no experience at all to advanced backgrounds.

Life Drawing meets every Monday afternoon, 2-5pm, at KidSPOT, next door to RiverArts Galleries at 315 High Street, (off on Holidays and July/August). The drawing of the human figure requires the highest level of artistic ability and when mastered these same skills apply to the still life, landscapes and all fields of art. All levels of artists are welcome. Session cost of $15 ($10 each for book of 10) covers the cost of the live model.

The RiverArts Photo Club meets every fourth Thursday, September-June, 7-9pm, at KidSPOT. It is free and open to all levels. At each session participants submit images based on a monthly theme. The emphasis is on growth and constructive feedback. Steve Kane, Photo Club director is an amateur enthusiast photographer especially interested in macro photography. He will be teaching a course at WC-ALL this Spring called “Photography as Art: Learn to Create Your Own Masterpiece” and will be curating the RiverArts Photography Show in August of 2017. The club is planning to offer several courses and workshops on photography and are creating a traveling photo show called “Scenes of Kent County”.

For those interested in pottery, here is your chance to take a range of potter’s wheel classes at the Clay Studio, 204 High Street, to be taught by the best instructors around: Marilee Schumann and Rick Bisgyer.

Marilee, an award-winning ceramic artist, has a Master of Fine Arts degree in sculpture from the University of Maryland and taught ceramics at Washington College. Functional and decorative ceramic vessels with contemporary style and elegant glazes are her specialty.

Rick has been a full-time ceramic artist for the last 12 years. He holds a degree in Education and has been teaching at both RiverArts and Baltimore Clayworks. His work has been displayed at national and regional fine craft shows and at galleries across the country. Rick is noted for his porcelain objects that have a strong sense of form. He has 3 classes beginning in January.

Try It! Wednesday, January 11, 6-9pm. Make your first piece of hand-thrown pottery and experience the tactile pleasure of “throwing” a pot on the wheel. No prior experience is necessary.

Throw It Bigger! Wednesdays, January 18-February 8, 6-9pm. Students will learn techniques to double, triple, and even quadruple the size of the pieces they throw on the wheel. Advanced Beginners, Intermediate, and Advanced students are welcome.

Beginning and Advanced Beginners Potter’s Wheel Monday evenings January 23-March 13, 6-8:30pm. No experience is necessary. Participants will learn basic methods of centering clay, forming cylinder and bowl forms, trimming, and adding handles. Students will also learn how to finish their pots using standard decorating and glazing techniques.

Marilee Schumann will be guiding students in two classes. Advanced/Ongoing Potter’s Wheel Tuesdays, January 17-March 7, 6-8:30pm. This class is for advanced students who want to continue to develop their throwing and creative techniques through one-on-one teaching and self-directed projects.

Marilee’s second class is the same as the previous one but is geared to intermediate students. Intermediate Potter’s Wheel will be held Thursdays, January 19-March 9, 6-8:30pm.

Watercolor enthusiasts may be interested in taking Explore and Improve Your Watercolor Skills with Yvonne Pecor Mucci. Two day workshop: January 21-22, 10am-3:30pm for Beginners and Advanced Beginners will appreciate the relaxed setting out in the countryside. The focus of the workshop is on creating a landscape painting with watercolor.. Students can use a supplied image or one of their own photos.

For more information on these or other upcoming classes and/or to register for a workshop go to www.chestertownriverarts.org/classes. Please note that registration deadlines are fast arriving. You may also call 410-778-6300 or drop in at RiverArts.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.