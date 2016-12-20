Staff on 2 East at UM Shore at Easton Give Back to Community

by

The staff of 2 East at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton is going the extra mile to support UM Shore Regional Health’s mission, Creating Healthier Communities Together, and to make the holidays brighter for those in need.

The unit’s volunteer program, “2 East Gives Back,” keeps staff busy throughout the year with projects to raise funds for local organizations. Last August, they raffled off two bushels of crabs and raised $1,760 for the Bayside Quilters of the Eastern Shore, a local quilting club that donates lap quilts to UM Shore Regional Health’s Palliative Care program.

More recently, 2 East RNs Colby Hall, Dawn Ruby and Alyssa Baker donated presents for veterans at Perry Point Medical Center to the Easton Elks Lodge 1622. The Elks’ Angel Tree offered holiday gift opportunities to hospitalized veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Said Ruth Ann Jones, senior vice president, Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer, “The 2 East staff are to be commended for the work they have done to give back to the community and to those less fortunate. Their greatest reward is that they have made positive changes for members of our community.”

