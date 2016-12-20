Cheers: Beer Sampling Approved at Saturday Market

by

Yes, frothy brew samples will now be allowed at Saturday Market. And growlers for sale.

Monday’s short town council meeting voted unanimously to allow Bull and Goat Brewery to offer free samples of their Centreville brewed beer at Chestertown’s Saturday Market pending a review of all necessary licensing.

The brewery, which already has a presence in Chestertown at Cassinelli Distilling on High St. will dispense one free oz. samples of their craft beer to anyone 21 and over while offering refillable growlers. A refrigerated cart will be used as a sampling station.

More about Bull and Goat Brewery may be found on their Facebook page here.



*Factoid: “The term likely dates from the late 19th century when fresh beer was carried from the local pub to one’s home by means of a small, galvanized pail. It is claimed the sound that the carbon dioxide made when it escaped from the lid as the beer sloshed around sounded like a growl.” Wikipedia