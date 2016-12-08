Nancy LaMotte Trippe On Photography and Trees

by

From the moment her father gave her the very first camera as a young child, Nancy (Nanny) Trippe has never really steered too far from the same subject matter she loved as a kid. Even after decades of developing her skills, the Easton-based photographer and owner of the Trippe-Hilderbrandt Gallery continue to see the Eastern Shore’s natural habitat as the material she most wants to record.

All of that work has paid off in many ways for Nanny. And one of those ways recently is to have her own exhibit at the Academy Art Museum. Entitled “Trees, Majesty and Mystery,” the gallery will be filled with large format photographs of her beloved Eastern Shore trees and other moments in nature that intrigue her.

The Spy sat down with Nanny to talk about the art of her photography and her approach to the unique geography of the Mid-Shore.

This video is approximately three minutes in length.

NANNY TRIPPE: TREES, MAJESTY AND MYSTERY December 3, 2016 – February 26, 2017. For more information, please go to the Academy Art Museum website here