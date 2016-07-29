Rock Hall’s 9th Pirates and Wenches Fantasy Weekend

by

On the weekend of August 12-14, 2016, landlubbers and buccaneers, young and old, will set sail to Rock Hall, MD for the town’s NINTH annual “Best of the Bay” award winning, Pirates and Wenches Fantasy Weekend. The Greater Rock Hall Business Association’s Events Committee will host this town-wide theme party–celebrating the pirate in all of us.

Come by land or come by sea to the Town of Rock Hall on the Isle of Delmarva located on the Upper Chesapeake Bay for a two and a half day town wide theme party you will not forget! This is a wonderful opportunity to bring your boat – anchor out or raft up with your mates. There is plenty of anchorage, dockage and raft-up space available – as well as plenty of parking for those arriving by land. Rock Hall is less than a tank of gas from Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C and Northern Virginia.

This year’s event promises to offer up even more mayhem and surprises! Jump start the weekend with an evening Rum Tasting at the Inn at Osprey Point and Sea Shanty Sing – A- Long at Bay Wolf Restaurant. Dine at one of the many award-winning restaurants, settle in and enjoy the night’s live entertainment offered at many of the town’s local watering holes, or just relax under the stars. True to life re-enactors, The Skullduggery Crew and the Valhallas Pirates will take you into a world of wonder and fantasy fit for all ages! Captain Black returns to entertain kids and wenches alike!

Take a stroll back into the authentic pirate encampment where you will find merchants and live entertainment fit for young and old. On Saturday afternoon, visit Rock Hall Harbor for a magnificent view of the Chesapeake Bay and the Decorated Dinghy Parade and Pirate Dinghy Poker Run. Enjoy live piratical music at Harbor Shack for the Cast Off Party. The flotilla of tiny pirate ships will parade around the harbor and embark to Rock Hall’s public beach for a Caribbean Beach Party at high noon featuring Island Vibes. Graybeard’s trophy will be handed down to the Best Decorated Dinghy and cash prizes will be awarded to the winners. Before the party begins, kids are encouraged to come and plunder the treasures of Graybeard on Rock Hall’s beach. Costumes and pirate attire is strongly encouraged!

All weekend, the whole town will be in the pirate spirit as merchants, residents, re-enactors, musicians and other performers take you to the Golden Age of piracy on the high seas. Main Street will be alive with music, mayhem, and plenty more surprises. You surely don’t want to miss one of the amazing performances of “Old Bay Circus” on Saturday, and kids will be hypnotized by a chance to interact with “Real Mermaids!” Be sure to enter the Costume Contests Saturday on Main Street as the royal red carpet is rolled out for young and old!! Some of the pirate performers offering up music and mayhem this year will include The Brigands, Pirates for Sail, Salty Dogs, Ships Chanteymen, Song Buccaneers, Spiced Punch, and the infamous Vallhallas Pirates. Artisans, crafters, pirate tale-tellers and more will invade the town. There will be shopping and plenty of grub and grog for all! Public parking and transportation will make getting around safe and worry free.

For ye old salts, The Grand Buccaneer’s Ball will take place at Waterman’s Crab House on Saturday night with live music, contests, prizes and excellent crabs and seafood. Admission is free and pirate attire is requested for the evening. Trophies will be awarded for the best dressed king and queen at the ball. Graybeard’s look-a- like will be chosen and his giant treasure chest full of surprises will be given away. Earlier that evening, wine connoisseurs can enjoy a wine tasting at the the Inn at Haven Harbour.

The little scallywags will find much to do in the Kid’s Cove all weekend with entertainment, games, treasure hunts, a live pirate encampment, face-painting, tattoos and more! The party doesn’t end on Saturday – be sure to stick around for more music and mayhem on Sunday, including, the Pirates 5K Run/Walk and Kiddie K! This will be a chip timed event and trophies will be awarded in all categories. Proceeds from the event will be given to Character Counts of Kent County. The afternoon gets going with the annual Town-wide Treasure Hunt and more music, merchants and fun on Main Street and Kid’s Cove. The day culminates with the Kids and Pets Parade and Costume Contest on Main Street. This is surely a weekend you won’t want to miss!

